800 Scouts descend on Ocho Rios for 15th Caribbean Cuboree

Approximately 800 Scouts from eight Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, have converged on Ocho Rios to celebrate the 15th triennial Caribbean Cuboree, the first time in 28 years that Jamaica is hosting the event.

The Scouts, ages seven to 11, will remain in Ocho Rios until August 5.

At the launching ceremony on Tuesday at the Ocho Rios High School, Governor General and Chief Scout of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, had positive words for the organisers, while encouraging the Scouts.

“I want to commend the organisers who are grooming our young people to become the best versions of themselves and to make their contribution to the building of our nations,” Sir Patrick said.

“Cub Scouts, you are required to stay true to the values and morals which you are being taught. The activities that you participate in, and the skills that you learn, will follow you for the rest of your life,” he told the Scouts.

New meaning of ‘fun’

Referencing the theme, ‘Cubbing – A new universe of fun,’ the governor general introduced the youngsters to a new meaning of ‘fun’ which, he said, was for fellowship, unity of purpose and nurture.

Encouraging comments also came from Custos of St Ann Norma Walters; State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge; and from Marjorie Leyden Vernon of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, all of whom brought greetings.

Kevin Richards, camp chief for the Cuboree, underlined the importance of the event, apart from the fun activities and the knowledge that the Cubs will gather, saying the event will have a significant impact on Jamaica, especially as it relates to the environment

Richards said: “The impact is that we’re launching our Go Green project, so the main emphasis is to have the Scouts going into the town of Ocho Rios to give out Go Green ideas such as using biodegradable market bags, and to encourage persons to use different drums around the place for the compost, the plastic, the cardboard and regular rubbish.”

Oslyn Benn-Caesar, who accompanied the team of 32 from Guyana, described their time in Jamaica so far as an awesome experience.

“Our team is here, we have lots of leaders and lots of Cubs representing Guyana to the fullest. We’re here having a good time, Jamaica is wonderful. We would love to be back here,” Benn-Caesar told The Gleaner.

She said the time in Jamaica would be spent doing various activities, including sports and touring St Ann.

Among the countries taking part are St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, and Suriname. Jamaica, with a contingent of 300, has the most participants at the Cuboree.