Car crash damage NWC main along Constant Spring Road

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday has resulted in damage to a section of its main along the lower section of Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The NWC says this has resulted in water supply disruptions to several communities below the Shortwood-Grant’s Pen area as the agency isolates the area impacted by the accident in order to facilitate the necessary repair work.

Areas affected included Shortwood Road, Camperdown Terrace, Spring Way, Markland Drive, Brynmawr, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Waltham Park Road, Olympic Way, Bayfarm Road, Hagley Park Road, and Washington Boulevard.

The areas of Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Sections of Constant Spring Road, Constant Spring Gardens, Half Way Tree, Half Way Tree Road and all Roads leading off are also affected.

The NWC says, based on the initial assessment, the repairs are slated to be completed by 5:00 p.m, today, August 1.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.