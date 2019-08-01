Education Ministry to spend $817 million on textbooks, other supplies for schools
The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be providing textbooks and appropriate electronic and other supplies to support the National Standards Curriculum and other curricula at grades 1 to 13 for the upcoming academic year.
The total cost associated with these procurements for both the primary and secondary levels will be approximately $817 million.
“Distribution of these resources will commence in August of this year,” Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, said during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Samuda informed that the Ministry had introduced a pilot programme for the repair of damaged and worn furniture in the 2018/19 academic year and that the pilot ended in July to make way for the full roll-out of the programme.
Under the project, the Ministry selected two schools from each parish that have a woodwork and metalwork department.
These 28 schools are known as repairer schools.
In addition, each school is paired with a number of neighbouring schools that have furniture to be repaired, and is given just over $1.5 million per year to complete the repairs.
So far, 6,868 pieces of furniture have been repaired at a cost of $19.65 million.
“The cost to replace the furniture would have been $28.1 million. Roughly, $9 million was saved from this project,” Samuda said.
