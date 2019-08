The teaching team and students at the Beersheba Primary School in St Elizabeth were all smiles as they received a donation of a printer valued at J$140,000 from NCB Foundation. The gift is expected to improve the learning environment for the school as they head into exam preparation mode in the next school term. From left are: Donique Bucknor, NCB Black River lobby officer; Mary Singh, NCB Black River service quality manager; Principal Michelle Sanderson and Cara Stone Martin, teacher .