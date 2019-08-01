Port worker held in multi-million cocaine seizure charged

One of the four stevedores who was arrested following the seizure of approximately 10. 2 kilogrammes of cocaine on a vessel at the container terminal in Kingston on Sunday has been charged.

Shawn Taylor, 44, of a Kingston 14 address, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine.

The police Taylor is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, August 7.

It is reported that on Saturday, July 27 about 3:15 a.m., Taylor was aboard a vessel that arrived in the island from Columbia with cargo.

The police while the stevedores were offloading the containers, eight packages of cocaine were found in Taylor’s possession.

The police and members of the Contraband Enforcement Team were contacted and a search of the vessel revealed an additional 10 packages of cocaine concealed under the spare anchor on the bow.

According to the police, the drug has an estimated street value of $13.3 million.

