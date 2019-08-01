T&T police commissioner apologises for ‘day of total policing’

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):

More than four years after police officers had engaged in a ‘day of total policing’ that virtually brought the country to a standstill, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday issued an apology describing the initiative as “ a day of total stupidity”.

On March 23, 2015, members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) embarked on a nationwide roadblock, causing a massive gridlock and widespread disruption to business and persons unable to connect to their flights.

The officers said the exercise was part of a police crime plan.

But Griffith told reporters at the TTPS weekly news conference that poor communication, ineffective intelligence gathering were among factors that had contributed to the poor planning of the event.

“As the commissioner of police, I unreservedly apologise to the citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for the discomfort, the inconvenience, the unnecessary stress and the mental anguish encountered as a result of that operation known as ‘day of total policing’.

“On behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, we apologise. We made a mistake, and we have learnt from our mistake and I give you the assurance it will not happen again,” Griffith said.

He added that because of the time lapse, no disciplinary action would be taken against any officer involved in the matter.