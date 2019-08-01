US Crime Report: Jamaica may be target for potential terrorists

The United States Department of State has again warned that Jamaica may be an attractive target for potential terrorists.

The department made the observation in its 2019 Crime and Safety Report, which was prepared by its Overseas Security Advisory Council and published in May.

The agency argues in the report that Jamaica’s lax immigration controls and porous borders, the availability of illegal weapons in the country, and the ease with which fraudulent travel documents can be obtained are serious concerns.

However, the agency notes that there is only a moderate risk of terrorism in Jamaica, adding that it does not appear that there are any active extremist groups active in the country.

- Jerome Reynolds

