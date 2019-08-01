Use your taxi globe, Transport Authority reminds operators

The Transport Authority is reminding hackney carriages and route taxis operators that they are required to display their globes at all times.

The authority says all taxis are to be fitted with a yellow globe on the centre of the roof, which is to be 12 inches from the windscreen and the globe must be displayed at all times during operation.

Additionally, the transport regulator is restating that globes are required for the examination and renewal of licences of public passenger vehicles.

It says operators must adhere to all the terms and conditions of their road licences and the road traffic laws in order to avoid prosecution.

