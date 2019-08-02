Children benefit from medical procedures at Bustamante Hospital

Ten cardiac catheterisation procedures were performed on Jamaican children last week by a Chain of Hope United Kingdom-funded medical mission team at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.

The procedures were done in the Biplane Cardiac Catheterisation Lab, which is located at the recently opened Paediatric Cardiac Centre at the hospital.

The mission was led by Dr Shakeel Quereshi from Evelina Children’s Hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Communications manager for Chain of Hope UK Oroyo Eubanks told JIS that Quereshi did both diagnostic and interventional procedures.

“For diagnostic procedures, the doctor is able to tell the kind of intervention that the children need, and the interventional procedures fix whatever complications they may have,” he said.

MUCH-NEEDED SUPPORT

Eubanks explained that the procedures were done as part of Chain of Hope’s effort to provide much-needed support for Jamaica. He said that this initiative was bolstered by the recent opening of the catheterisation lab, which is part of the new paediatric cardiac facility at the children’s hospital.

“What we decided to do this year is to send teams regularly to support the programme here in Jamaica so they can continually do surgeries on children in the island,” he said.

Eubanks noted that the number of missions per year is dependent on the needs of each country.

“In Jamaica, because of the infancy of the cardiac centre, we are trying to do at least two missions every other month so that we can support the team here and give them the resources needed to do surgery on a regular basis,” he said.

He pointed out that one of the main sources of support being provided for the team at Bustamante is Intensive Care Unit nurses as the current shortage would hamper the surgeries continuing at the facility.

Eubanks noted that during the week of July 15, eight open-heart surgeries were performed by another Chain of Hope medical mission team in the cardiac unit.

He said that a total of 193 operations have been done in the unit since it became operational in 2017.