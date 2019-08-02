CoolMarket makes back-to-school shopping fun

School is out and parents are in the process of getting their little ones ready for ‘September morning’.

CoolMarket.com, an online shopping site where the hassle is taken out of shopping, is offering up to $500,000 in cash and prizes when customers spend $10,000 or more on its site.

Tina Esty, business development and marketing manager at CoolMarket.com, said this promotion is due to the growth in the number of customers who utilise the site around back-to-school season.

“In the three years of doing back-to-school sales on the site, we have seen where the number of customers doubles each year,” she said, “We wanted to do more for our customers and since we have done cash scholarships before, we partnered with other companies to make it bigger,” she continued.

Esty explained that customers have a chance of receiving $15,000 cash in hand, which will be announced weekly, along with other consolation prizes and top prizes.

“Shoppers can win one of two top prizes of $100,000 and a 14-inch Lenovo laptop,” she said, “Consolation prizes include book grants, gas vouchers, gift certificates and grocery baskets, courtesy of Nestlé.”

Consolation prizes are announced weekly, while the top prize will be awarded at the end of the promotion. Esty also added that there will be social media giveaways, where participants can win phone credit.

“We cater to everybody,” Esty said “The prices for back-to-school supplies are the same as in bookshops and payment can be made with credit and debit cards, or customers can take advantage of our cash-on-delivery service,” she continued.

The promotion began on July 15 and will run until August 31.

As part of the promotion, CoolMarket.com is also offering back-to-school loans, where customers receive $2,500 in hand when they borrow $100,000. Esty told The Gleaner, however, that there is another way that customers can borrow ­lesser-value loans.

“Our sister company CoolCash is also offering loans, where customers can receive $50,000 in 30 minutes, and all they need to do is download the app from the Google Play Store and apply,” Esty said.

Customers are welcome to take advantage of the ­affordable prices, promotions and the hassle-free shopping at CoolMarket.com.

vanessa.james@gleanerjm.com