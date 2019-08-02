Firm Solutions Jamaica embraces new technologies

Embracing new technologies can help law firms gain a competitive advantage over their competition through enhancing operational efficiencies and transforming the way lawyers and firms interact with clients, answer their questions, and tackle their legal challenges.

Firm Solutions Jamaica Limited (FSJL) is seeking to transform the legal practice in Jamaica with its Caseload Computer application which provides a virtual automated office for individual attorneys-at-law and also law firms.

According to Ano Miller Sewell, founder and managing director of FSJL, the objective of the company is to increase efficiency in all areas of business with the use of technology, which is directly in line with the global trend in business to outsource job functions and/or employ technology to increase efficiency and maximise profitability.

“This is a complete solution for everyone in the law practice,” Miller Sewell said. “Clients will greatly benefit from accounting and administrative functions built in the application, thereby minimising the need to outsource these job functions or employing additional personnel to adequately handle these tasks,” she said.

“File upload, search and reporting functions also increase efficiency, as files can be viewed with the click of a button, searches are quick, and reports serve as a useful tool to understand and manage the daily operations of the business,” she added.

Miller Sewell is an attorney-at-law with a focus on corporate, commercial and real estate transactions and the related litigation. She incorporated FSJL this year to provide technology solutions to business and industries, both locally and internationally.

Caseload is exclusively designed for law ﬁrms to improve proﬁtability and strengthening relationships, and is backed by a robust business processes to develop and enhance business needs. It is easy to learn and integrate with other software.

“The benefits of using Caseload include being organised. You never have to think twice about where to find important case documents, messages, and contacts. Our trusted case management software keeps everything organised and easily accessible from anywhere,” Miller Sewell said.

