Jamaica committed to reducing carbon footprint - Williams

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, says the country is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint, so as to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.

Williams said that part of the process involves incorporating more renewable sources in the local energy mix.

“We are seeing hotter climate, we are seeing more frequent storms, we are seeing sea levels rise, [and] we are seeing the things that we don’t want. It is important for us to move in this direction where we get more renewables in our energy sector,” Williams said.

“Anything we can do by reducing our carbon footprint, we are contributing globally to reducing the impact we have as human beings on the climate,” she added.

She was addressing reporters following a tour of BMR Jamaica Wind in Malvern, St Elizabeth, on July 26.

She commended the nearly US$90-million investment in the wind farm project by BMR Energy, and the level of collaboration with the residents of the small rural community.

BMR Jamaica Wind, which opened in 2016, is the largest private-sector renewable energy project in Jamaica.

