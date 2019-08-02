Kingston man on receiving stolen property charge gets $100,000 bail

Twenty-three-year-old labourer Quewayne Jackson, of Jones Town, Kingston 12, who is charged with receiving stolen property, has been granted $100,000 bail with a surety.

Parish judge Broderick Smith ordered Jackson to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on October 4.

Jackson was arrested and charged in April when the police found him in possession of a stolen motorcar in the Cross Roads area in St Andrew.

It was reported that three men held up a man and robbed him of the motorcar.

An identification parade was held but Jackson was not identified as being involved in the robbery.

Attorney-at-law Ashford Meikle, in making the bail application, argued that the prosecution's case against Jackson was very weak.

Meikle further said Jackson found himself in an unfortunate situation because of misplaced trust.

He said about a week after the alleged robbery Jackson was at a dance in his community.]

Meikle said Jackson felt hungry while at the dance and borrowed the motorcar from a friend to purchase a meal in Cross Roads.

