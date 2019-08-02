Man gets eight life sentences, most serve 66 ½ years before parole

Kemar Thompson, who shot and killed several people in separate incidents over three months, has been given eight life sentences and must serve a total of 66 ½ years before being eligible for parole.

Thompson, who was charged with eight counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation, was sentenced in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday by Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams.

He had previously pleaded guilty.

Shootings

An eyewitness told the court that August 14, 2014, at approximately 6:57 a.m. she saw Thompson and the deceased, later identified as Carlton Blake, in the middle of the road in Pineapple Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine.

She said Thompson pulled a firearm from his waist and shot Blake.

In the second incident, the court heard that Thompson along with accomplices went to the Bowerswood Main Road in Giblatore, St Catherine on October 12, 2014, and robbed Courtley Cobourne, Craig Harris and Carlton Scott.

The men were on their way in a motorcar with $1,500,000 to a China Harbour Engineering Company site where they were set upon.

All three were shot and killed by Thompson and the money taken from the car by the accused accomplice.

Kirk Foot, a passerby who stopped to enquire what was happening, was also killed by Thompson after he was ordered out of his vehicle by the then accused.

Days later on October 22, 2014, at approximately 9:00 a.m. in Pineapple

Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine, an eyewitness stated that she was at her home when she went out to her gate and saw Thompson dressed in a black hoodie shirt chasing two men.

The eyewitness stated that while he was running, the portion of the hoodie that covered his head blew off, revealing his identity.

Thompson ran into a yard after which explosions were heard.

The eyewitness then walked to where she had heard the explosions and saw two men lying on the ground, who were later identified as Norman Nolan and Patrick Cummings.

Shortly thereafter in the same area, explosions were heard and another man by the name of Mathie Taylor was found dead in the vicinity of Pineapple Lane in St Catherine.

Arrest

Following investigations by the police, Thompson was arrested.

When apprehended, he gave a caution statement confessing to all eight murders, which were committed with an illegal firearm.

Sentencing

At the sentencing hearing, Thompson’s attorney Ernest Davis urged the court to hand down a light sentence having regard to the age of the accused, the fact that he pleaded guilty, that he accepted responsibility for his actions and that he was remorseful.

In response, Justice Shelly-Williams condemned Thompson’s action.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with 17 years and 7 months before parole in relation to the first murder.

For the second incident, Thompson was sentenced to life imprisonment on four counts and 10 years imprisonment each on two other counts.

He was ordered to serve a total of 40 years before being eligible for parole.

In relation to the third murder, Thompson was sentenced to life imprisonment on three counts and will not be eligible for parole until he has served a total of 26 years and 7 months.

The sentences handed down in relation to the first and three murders will run concurrently, while the sentences handed down on the second murder are to run consecutively with the others.

