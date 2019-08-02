Supligen champions Guardsman Games

It was survival of the fittest at the highly anticipated Guardman Games, held at the Hope Gardens last weekend. Hosted by the Guardsman Group Foundation, individual and group competitors came out in their numbers at the crack of dawn to test their endurance, stamina and agility in strenuous obstacle courses. They made the Sunday one to truly remember for both themselves, as well as the sea of spectators cheering them on to victory.

Going above, below and beyond challenges through hills and ­valleys, sponsors, companies, solo competitors and other teams anticipated the unexpected with one goal in mind: to complete the run in record-breaking time. Every point counted, so it was important for the individual to remain focused and for the groups to double up in that regard, adding teamwork to their approach.

With the solo acts awarded by early afternoon, this made way for an exciting finals matchup between 12 teams: Supligen Warriors, Jabbfa Leggionnaires. Nestlé, JN Money Conquerors, Armoured Avengers, Supligen Spartans, Supligen Vikings, Hyundai Warriors, MegaEagles, Supligen Troopers, Elite Wolfpack and Express Fitness. The always-­vibrant master of ceremonies, Jenny Jenny, kept the crowd entertained in-between breaks with ­performances from Dancing Dynamite winners, as well as prizes and surprises for audience participation.

Competing in the heat of the blazing sun until dusk, many anticipated the final results of the day’s spectacular team showcase. In the end, it was a clean sweep for Supligen, who came fourth (Supligen Warriors), and collected the main prizes for third (Supligen Spartans), second (Supligen Troopers) and first (Supligen Vikings) place.

krysta.anderson@gleanejm.com