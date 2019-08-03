Adlin Feir: A woman of faith

A stalwart in her community in Howell’s Content, Clarendon, Adlin Imogene Feir, affectionately called and more popularly known as ‘Granny’, has been a stellar member of the Christian faith since the early ‘90s.

The 95-year-old Seventh-day Adventist boasts a tribe that spans five generations having four children, 25 grandchildren, 60 great- grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Feir told Family & Religion that she is thankful for her many grand and great-grandchildren. “Me give thanks, man,” she said.

She is also known as the baker of the best cornmeal and sweet potato puddings in her community. Age is no deterrent for her as she still carries out chores around her home. “Me can do anything, them make me daughter take care of me now, but me can wash and do everything.” She sees and hears well and also walks without the aid of a cane. Her family notes that an act she does repeatedly is inviting members of her community to church.

Duty to invite

“A we duty fi invite them. Me nah tell them nothing bad. Me love invite people to the Adventist church,” said Feir, adding that, “Me nah come out a the Sabbath Church, a Sabbath Church Jehovah waa we fe keep.”

Feir’s granddaughter, Marie, described her as a hard-working individual who, despite her age, still prefers to do her own chores.

“Granny is helpful; if we wash our clothes and leave, she will take them up for us,” she said.

Being a woman of faith, Marie said Feir is always relentless in spreading the gospel and teaching children to pray.

“Whenever children come in the yard, she teaches them a prayer that says ‘pray mama’ pray papa’.”

Feir will celebrate her 96th birthday on January 1.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com