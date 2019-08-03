Establish a national retirement age, says Opposition Senator

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown says the time has come for Jamaica to establish a national retirement age.

Brown, a trade unionist, noted that at present there are different retirement ages across the public service, but none for lawmakers.

“We know some in the public sector [have to retire] at 60 [years old], we know some at 65 and, of course, politicians don’t retire”, he said, pointing out that the legislature in Bermuda recently voted to make 68 the national retirement age.

Brown argues that establishing a national retirement age will ensure uniformity across all pension schemes.

He says too often he is approached by individuals complaining that they are asked to retire at 60 years old, but are not able to collect their pension until age 65.

“What do I do between 60 and 65? It is something we need to resolve”, the lawmaker insisted.

Brown was speaking in the Senate yesterday before the Upper House voted to amend the regulations governing pension schemes to give fund managers room to invest in a wider range of local and international entities.

