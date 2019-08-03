KPH gets bed linen

The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) has benefited from a donation of bed linen from the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA).

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and CBA President Robert Hew handed over 580 pieces of sheets and pillow cases to executive members of the KPH at the hospital’s downtown Kingston location on Wednesday.

Dr Tufton thanked the CBA for helping to replenish the stock of bed linen at the hospital. He noted that the Chinese community has contributed significantly to nation building.

“There is no doubt that Jamaica’s development has benefited significantly from the input, the capabilities and the particular strengths in areas of business and commerce, and that integration is what makes us a country somewhat unique,” Dr Tufton said.

Hew, in his remarks, said that the presentation to KPH is part of a $1-million donation of sheets and pillow cases to hospitals.

“This donation represent a third of that ($1 million). We will be looking for some other hospitals that will need them and make those donations in short order,” he noted.

Hew said that the CBA is “glad to be able to partner with KPH. We are very grateful to help. We do try to find opportunities like this to make a difference,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, KPH, Colleen Wright, expressed gratitude for the items.

“As we go forward, we will be able to manage our budget in a better way [as it relates to the purchase and cleaning of bed linen]. We are thankful. We are happy,” she said.