Ramble SDA celebrates the journey to 75 years

Ramble, Manchester:

It started with the vision Henry Powell had to start a church in that particular area. Then it morphed into gatherings at various homes of those, now foundation members, who bought it into that vision.

After finally, having an established building, the church, in its early years, witnessed hurricane damage, a complete rebuild, and later on numerous expansions and restoration.

Today, the Ramble Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) is proud to celebrate 75 years, and continues to bask in its continued growth.

“While it is important to celebrate the all that God has been able to do through Ramble SDA these last 75 years, it is equally, if not more important, to look forward. We look not only to the years ahead on Earth, but also to that day when the Son of Man shall appear to take us home to the place where He has gone to prepare for us. I hope each of us will do all we can to ensure that the mission of the church is fulfilled so that Christ can come,” said first elder at the church, Winsome Hibbert, in her message.

The grand Sabbath celebration, recently held, saw members and visitors from across Jamaica and the world who were eager to share their love and admiration for the church and what it continues to do for the community.

“I am happy to be home, I am happy to be at Ramble … wherever I go, Ramble church defines me. This church taught me how to live; it instilled Christian values in us that shaped us and motivated us when we were tempted to stray. I am proud of the illustrious sons and daughters of Ramble. God has been good to His church, the seeds of kindness that you plant today, you will reap tomorrow,” said president of the Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Everett Brown, as he attributed his successes to the past experiences.

Church has groomed individuals

Pastor of the church, Desmond Robinson, said the church has moulded many individuals, some of whom are in top positions in their field.

“Seventy-five years of hard work, toil and labour… In this 75th year, there is something about capturing the moment. Ramble is doing marvellous things, nurturing some top leaders in our country – one who could be the leader of the automotive industry; we have the chairman for the Jamaica Police Federation; we have the president of the Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. I told the church let us find out what our history is like and let us celebrate like there is no other year coming – and we are doing just that.”

Much like the sentiments shared by others president of the Central Jamaica Conference, Levi Johnson encouraged those present to be focused on the aim, which is to make it into the kingdom.

“When we all get there (heaven) with the singers and the musicians and the choir directors, all of us when we get on hallelujah square, it’s going to be wonderful and marvellous. By the grace of God, let us all pledge to be there. May God continue to bless this church as we await the soon return of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com