Young Women of Purpose makes young people’s dream a reality

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Having reached over 7,000 young people through its initiatives, non-governmental organisation, Young Women and Young Men of Purpose (YWOP/YMOP), is poised to reaching thousands more with its new scholarship offering and a roll-out of several capacity-building projects.

“This year we are celebrating 10 years. We launched the organisation’s new logo, awarded the winner of our Logo Design Competition, Kimoi Johnson, for her winning design and more important, we launched three scholarships,” said founder Lanisia Rhoden.

The scholarships are: The Founder’s (Lanisia Rhoden) Scholarship valued at $50,000 for a high school student from Manchester, Clarendon or St Elizabeth; the Board of Directors’ Scholarship valued at $25,000 for a female student in high school or a training institution in Jamaica; and the Foundation Friends Scholarship for a Manchester High School student in third to sixth form.

“The organisation is focused on strengthening its structure and implementing systems to make the organisation sustainable. Our current mentoring programme provides career guidance and mentorship for young people, and these sessions are held every last Saturday,” Rhoden noted.

She said the organisation is now looking forward to Camp GLOW – Girl Leading our World three-day residential camp for girls, a partnership between YWOP/YMOP and Peace Corps Jamaica Volunteers.

“We will also be having Camp RESPECT, a three-day residential camp for boys, the relaunch of high school clubs in September of this year and the 11th staging of the annual Christmas treat for Children with Special Needs in December,” she added.

The organisation, which was established in 2009 by Rhoden, as her community service project, as Miss Manchester Festival Queen, has grown tremendously and continues to meet the needs of young people across central Jamaica.