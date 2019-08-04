Dudus: The Extradition of Ja’s #1 Drug Don (Part V)

As a self-confessed political animal, the machinations of the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to delay and frustrate the extradition of Jamaica’s premier drug lord, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, was political theatre. Extradition, normally a trivial procedural matter, became politically radioactive during the Dudus affair.

The Jamaican public was treated to the spectacle of the Government seemingly aiding a fugitive, a military-police incursion into Tivoli Gardens, involving mortar fire and armed resistance, and finally, the ignominious electoral defeat of the incumbent regime.

If the Dudus affair was not tragedy, it would be farce. It is unsurprising, therefore, that information surrounding the affair has been quick to dissipate from the public consciousness.

The records (transcripts and circulated documents) of the two commissions of enquiry have not hitherto been published.

To this end, this archival study is an attempt to place in an easily accessible format selected documents and highlight certain excerpts of the transcripts of exchanges in both commissions.

