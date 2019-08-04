Kenyan president heads list of dignitaries for Denbigh show

President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta heads a list of overseas dignitaries for the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show.

The event will take place from August 4 - 6 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, under the theme: ‘Grow What You Eat…Eat What You Grow’, with the sub-theme: ‘Aligning farming decisions with climatic conditions’.

Other foreign guests include the premier of the Cayman Islands, along with his chief minister for agriculture; the chief ministers of agriculture from Belize and the Bahamas; and agricultural officials and head of the Barbados Agricultural Society.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will host Kenyatta and his delegation at Denbigh on Tuesday, Independence Day, which will feature an impressive showcase of Jamaican culture and performances by local artistes.

Kenyatta will be on a State visit to Jamaica from August 5 - 7.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen will be the special guest on the opening day of Denbigh today.

The highlight of the day will be the Champion Farmer Competition, and activities will culminate with the Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza.

Minister of Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, will be in attendance tomorrow, which will feature the Youth in Agriculture Village and the crowning of the National Farm Queen.

Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. daily and admission is $1,000 for adults and $500 for children.

Meanwhile, the JAS has partnered with the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) to provide shuttle service to and from Denbigh at a cost of $1,400 for adults and $1,000 for children, round trip.

Buses will depart the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew and the Spanish Town Lay-By (Bus Terminus) in St Catherine at 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively, and depart Denbigh at 9:00 p.m.

The Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, inaugurated in 1952, is the oldest, largest and most dynamic agricultural show in the English-speaking Caribbean.

