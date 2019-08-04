UPDATE: CMU complies with UCJ order to remove 'wall of fame'

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has complied with an order from the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) to remove the names on a 'wall of fame' following concerns from some parents of students.

In a release today, the UCJ said all tiles inscribed with the names of persons who had contributed to the establishment of the Festo Authorised and Certified Training (FACT) Centre at the CMU, including those with discarded Education Minister Ruel Reid and former Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley, are to be removed until further notice.

The UCJ's instruction for the removal of the wall tiles comes after The Gleaner published a story on Friday highlighting the concerns of some parents. The parents were particularly concerned that the wall displayed of the names of the discarded Cabinet ministers, Reid and Wheatley.

“That was the last thing I expected to see,” one parent told The Gleaner after coming across the wall of fame. “In light of all the developments, what is the rationale for these people to be listed on a wall of fame? ... Are we saying to the children [that] they should aspire to walk in the footsteps of these people?”

The wall of fame in question is mounted on the newly constructed PetroCaribe Building of the Festo Authorised and Certified Training (FACT) Centre for Mechatronics and Automation. Opened last September, the state-of-the-art facility, which aims to deliver international certification in industrial automation and mechatronics, is the result of a partnership between the CMU and globally renowned German training institute Festo Didactic.

The centre, which is the largest to be established globally, has the capacity to train and certify more than 4,000 students annually.

"The decision was communicated to the university administration by the council by way of a letter on Friday and executed that afternoon," the UCJ said.

