Veteran broadcaster Tony Young has died

Broadcaster Tony Young has died.

He had been ailing for sometime and has been in and out of hospital.

Young worked at KLAS FM and had been in media for decades.

Popularly called 'TY', his days in media date back generations to the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation.

On social media, there has been an outpouring of kindness and condolences following Young's passing.

