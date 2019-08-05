Church must lead violence prevention initiatives – Prof Hamilton

Chief Executive Officer of the LASCO Chin Foundation, Professor Rosalea Hamilton, has called for greater collaboration and better leadership among churches in implementing more targeted, community-based interventions to break the cycle of violence in Jamaica.

Professor Hamilton was delivering the key note address at the 19th annual Emancipation vigil hosted by churches in the Gregory Park community on Wednesday, July 31 under the theme, ‘Breaking the Chains, Forward in Freedom’.

Titling her presentation, ‘Breaking the chains in the cycle of violence’, Professor Hamilton endorsed the opinion that the Church had resiled from its role of community engagement, leaving a void that has been filled by criminal gangs. Consequently, the more than 7, 000 churches in Jamaica were exerting far less influence than 300 gangs, the professor said, as she urged the church to reclaim its integral role in education and community mobilisation in a bid to curtail violence.

The church tolerated extreme forms of violence during the period of black enslavement and therefore, the church must be integral in leading initiatives that can break the culture of violence in Jamaica, she said.

Professor Hamilton presented data that placed Jamaica as the second-most murderous country in the world and supported the claim that the country is facing a national crisis. Therefore, national goals could not be realised if a sustainable solution was not found quickly.

Partnership

Against this background, Professor Hamilton committed to partnering with the Gregory Park Baptist Church, through her foundation, in implementing any anti-violence initiative that the church chooses to develop in that community.

According to the LASCO Foundation head, violence was not only rooted in Jamaica’s historical reality, but is embedded in its culture and perpetuated in homes where children are reared on a staple of “slaps, kicks, thumps, punches and severe beatings” meted out under the guise of discipline.

She pointed to studies indicating that boys, who endure severe beatings by their parents as children, evolve into the most violent of criminals. She then made the impassioned plea, “Stop beat upon yuh pickney. We can discipline our children without the big lick and bax dung!”

As part of the solution to the national crisis, Professor Hamilton added that Jamaicans need to have a thorough understanding and appreciation of their history and stop feeling ashamed of their enslaved past.

“Listen and act on the advice of Bob Marley and emancipate yourself from mental slavery,” she said.

Each member of the audience was challenged to make a personal commitment to view violence-prevention and non-violent behaviour as a civic responsibility with moral obligations, and to exercise duty of care to each other. They were further urged to think and act differently and “actively care for others, lead a life of integrity, be respectful, truthful, loving each other as we love ourselves, for these are the core values expected of us if we are to achieve vision 2030”.

The Emancipation service and vigil is a partnership among the denominations in the Gregory Park community. According to Rev Karl Henlin, pastor of the Gregory Park Baptist Church, it is held every year to raise awareness of “who we are as a people, and identify solutions to the social, economic and political challenges afflicting our common existence”.

The vigil showcased a multiplicity of talents as churches presented cultural items connected to the theme.