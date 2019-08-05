Firearm and ammunition seized in Manchester, man in custody

One man was taken into police custody following the seizure of a .38 revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition at a premises on Green Street, Knockpatrick in Manchester on Sunday.

The Newport Police report that about 6:45 a.m. a team was on operation when a house was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.