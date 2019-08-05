Police inspectorate probing cops' interaction with cross-dresser, dreadlocked man

The police inspectorate has started a probe into an incident in which cops intervened in an altercation involving a dreadlocked male and a 'cross-dresser'.

A part of the incident was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the police information arm said the cops' interaction was not in keeping with established protocols and operating procedures of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It said the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is probing the matter and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"The organisation takes seriously all allegations of improper conduct by our members and assures the public that a thorough and objective investigation will be conducted into the matter," said police spokesperson in the statement.

Have information? Contact the Bureau:

Call: 876-838-3084

Email: iprob@jcf.gov.jm.

