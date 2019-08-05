Rev Dick takes centre stage at Independence celebrations

REV Devon Dick, pastor of the Boulevard Baptist Church and immediate past president of the Jamaica Baptist Union, delivered the sermon to commemorate Jamaica’s 57th Independence anniversary service at the Dunbarton Chapel, Howard University School of Law, in Washington, DC, yesterday.

The hour-and-a-half worship service was organised by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, with the support of the members of the diaspora.

Invited guests included the mayor of Washington, DC, ambassadors to the USA, and permanent representatives to the Organization of American States, and supporters of Jamaica.

The sermon focused on freedom, especially as it relates to children’s rights, abused women, and the increase in suicides among men in the Caribbean.

On Thursday, August 8, Rev Dick will continue to explore the topic of freedom on a panel at the Progressive National Baptist Convention (PNBC) in Atlanta, Georgia.

His emphasis will be on George Liele, the formerly enslaved American Baptist who established Baptist witness in Jamaica in the 18th century. The perspective will mention the weaknesses of Liele and also his contribution to Jamaica’s sense of identity, as well as the type of Christian ministry he engaged in and which is now worthy of emulation.

OTHER SPEAKERS

Other speakers at the PNBC will include Stacey Abrams, a black woman who narrowly lost the governorship race for the state of Georgia. Abrams will speak at the freedom banquet on Wednesday, August 7 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Then in a similar vein, Rev Dr Timothy Stewart, the first Caribbean man to be president of the PNBC, which had Rev Dr Martin Luther King as its founding president, will deliver his inaugural presidential address on Thursday, August 8.

Rev Dick returns to Jamaica at the close of the PNBC, which will have its last session on Friday, August 9.