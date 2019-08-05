September 27 court date for St James entertainer charged with resisting arrest and indecent language

St James entertainer Robert Lee Young, otherwise called ‘Changa Changa’, is to appear in the Petty Sessions Court in St James on Friday, September 27 to answer charges of resisting arrest and indecent language.

The case was mentioned in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, where it was transferred to the Petty Sessions Court.

The police report that Young was charged following a Friday, July 12 incident in which he reportedly refused to comply with the instructions of a policeman.

The police say the policeman’s suspicion was aroused by Young's behaviour while on duty along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay.

According to the police, after being asked to allow the policeman to search a bag that he was carrying, Young, who is a Rastafarian, refused and then shoved the cop while uttering indecent language.

He was arrested and later charged.

Meanwhile, the police say the constabulary force is committed to respecting the fundamental rights and practices of all groups in society.

However, they are reminding Jamaicans that the law gives the police the power to search on the basis of reasonable suspicion, and as such, requests should be complied with.

The police further note that the law requires members of the public to comply with the requests of the police generally in all circumstances and that Jamaicans should refrain from behaviour that obstructs the police from carrying out their duties.

