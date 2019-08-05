UPDATED: Three killed, six injured in crash near Dyke Road in Portmore

At least three people have died and six others injured following a collision this morning along the Lakespen Main Road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The police say the collision occurred between a seven-seater Totoya Wish motorcar, which was operating as a taxi, and a Subaru Impreza.

It is believed that the taxi was overcrowded.

It is reported that the driver of the Subaru was turning off the main road onto a minor road when it was hit by the Totoya Wish.

The crash happened about 8 o' clock.

The police say the driver of the Totoya Wish and two passengers died on spot.

At least two people have died and nine others injured following a collision this morning along Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine. Read more here: https://t.co/uJuAtQayIG #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/p7vrPOKEqM — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) August 5, 2019

Five other passengers inside the Toyato received injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Subaru also received injuries and was taken to hospital.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.