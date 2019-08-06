Boat captains urged to ensure safety of holidaymakers

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica is calling for boat captains and sea-going holidaymakers to be vigilant in ensuring their safety, particularly this holiday season.

In an interview with JIS News, Director of Safety, Environment and Certification, Captain Stephen Spence, said it is important for persons to be aware of procedures before taking vessels out to sea.

“We are aware that leisure seekers will be travelling by boat to offshore cays during the holidays, particularly between Emancipation and Independence,” he said.

“People tend to make frequent trips along the Blue Lagoon, Lime Cay, Maiden Cay and Pelican Cay, and we think it is very important that users of the sea, not just the operators, be very vigilant and observe some safety practices,” he added.

Spence said that persons are to ensure that the vessels are registered and that the operators are licensed before going on trips.

Spence emphasised that the crew has a responsibility to ensure that the passengers are fully aware of all safety procedures.

He further said that captains should be licensed by the authority.

Spence also advised that persons should not proceed on trips unless the weather is favourable and that they should only venture out during the daytime.

