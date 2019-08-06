Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, three arrested

The St James Police have taken three persons into custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Catherine Hall.

The police report that between 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., a team was conducting operations in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum revolver along with four .38 rounds of ammunition was found.

The three occupants of the premises were taken into custody.

