Former Jamalco intern hires 70 students

Twenty-five-years ago, Christopher Buckmaster started working as a summer intern at Jamalco, and today, he is the director of human resources, security, and corporate services.

As he did more than two decades ago, 70 students from institutions across the island are in the process of gaining valuable work experience at the company’s operating locations in Manchester and Clarendon under the The Jamalco 2019 Summer Employment Programme.

“Over the years, very bright and talented summer students have come here and completed projects that the company has benefited from. The programme is especially dear to me as I was a summer student and then I was employed the following year,” said Buckmaster.

The programme, which was implemented over 30 years ago, is aimed at providing tertiary students with beneficial industry and work experience along with a monthly stipend to assist with back-to-school expenses.

Given the demand for the programme, Buckmaster revealed that the company has exceeded its budget to accommodate the students.

PLACEMENT

They are placed according to their major. Opportunities are offered to those studying in areas such as mechanical and civil engineering, administration, accounting, and communication.

Second-year human resources student at the University of the West Indies, Kedesha Samuels showed that her experience with the programme has been very valuable.

“The programme has been very beneficial to my academic and professional development as it has allowed me to get hands-on experience in human resources, which is what I’m studying in school. I’d definitely recommend this programme to other students as the experience and networking opportunities are invaluable,” she said.

Jamalco is a fully operational alumina refinery in Jamaica and is jointly operated by international traders the Noble Group and the Government of Jamaica through a 55-45 per cent partnership.