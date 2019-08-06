High Alert issued for missing 12-y-o St Catherine girl

The police have issued a High Alert for 12-year-old Rhianna Clarke of Red Ground, Old Harbour in St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, July 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 9 inches tall.

The Old Harbour Police report that about 8:00 p.m., Rhianna was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rhianna Clarke is being asked to contact the Old harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

