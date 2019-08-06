Immigration Corner | How to move to Morden, Manitoba

Dear Ms Powell,

I heard about a Morden's immigration programme, in Manitoba and I hear it’s better than trying the express entry programme. I would like to apply under this programme. I’m in construction and my wife is a cook. How do we qualify? How long does it take to process?

Morden is a growing community in Manitoba that launched their immigration programme in 2016 called the Morden's Community Driven Immigration Initiative. This is done with the formal support of the City of Morden. This programme offers eligible skilled workers the prospectof living in Morden.This initiative was launched to attract qualified individuals to the community. It works in tandem with the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Programme (MPNP) and the Express Entry System.

Specific Occupation

Individuals are selected based on their education occupational experience, adaptability, proof of a genuine intention to live and work in the city of Morden. To qualify under the skilled worker category of the Morden Immigration Programme, your occupation must fall under the targeted occupations. Currently they are giving priority to cooks, welders, carpenters, and plumbers/pipefitters, currently.

You indicated that your wife is a cook and you did not specify the type of construction job that you are doing. Your wife or you, if your occupation is listed above, would need to satisfy the following requirements:

•Be between the age of 21 and 45

•Able to prove that she has a minimum of two years, full-time work experience, in the last five years as a cook.

•You will both need to do the IELTS General Training exam. A minimum score of seven in each category is recommended.

•Proof of education is required. The minimum requirement is completion of at least one-year post -secondary/ high school training and education leading to a diploma, certificate or degree. You will need to provide an educational credential assessment report from one of the approved organisations to show that your credentials are equal to that of the Canadian educational standards.

•You must have a minimum of approximately CAD$ 16,000 for a family of two, $20,000 for a family of three and so on.

An applicant must demonstrate that they have an established connection with the city and a strong commitment to living and working in the community of Morden. Individuals can demonstrate this connection by showing proof that they have the support of family members or friends in Manitoba, or proof that they have studied or worked in the province in the past.

Exploratory Visit

Individuals will need to plan an exploratory visit of the area, as a part of the evaluation. You must be able to provide a comprehensive settlement plan that demonstrates that you are willing and able to contribute to the economy of Manitoba. Also, during the exploratory visit, you will be interviewed by a MPNP official to ensure that you are a suitable candidate.

Individuals who apply under this programme will need to ensure that they are able to meet all the minimum criteria at the time of the exploratory visit. It is also expected that the status quo will remain the same throughout the application process up to the time of arrival in Manitoba. It is also important to note that if you have a stronger connection outside of Manitoba, including any other province, your application could be reassessed or denied. If your family member or friend moves outside of Morden, your application could be re-evaluated by the selection committee.

After you have received an invitation from the province, the processing time will vary, as it depends on factors such as the length of time it takes you to obtain a temporary resident visa and to plan an exploratory visit. The province takes approximately 3-6 months to process the application and then there is the federal application. The processing time at the federal government level changes on a regular basis, however the average processing time is approximately one year.

You should also note that there are other ways to immigrate to Manitoba. There is the application as a federal skilled trade worker via the express entry system and the renewed Business Investor Stream (BIS)under the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Programme. The BIS streamis intended for individuals who have the finances, work experience, and business acumen to be able to invest in a new or existing business in Manitoba. The applicant must take up an active managerial role in the business that they establish in Manitoba.

