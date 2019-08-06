Jamaica 57 | Vox Pop: Are we better off than when we were under British Rule ?

Jiselle Taylor

Yes , if we awere under British rule now we would have probably had a better economy at this stage in our growth. My assumption is based on closely eyeing the British Virgin Islands, which is still under British rule, and the BVI economy seems stronger as their national currency is the US dollar. However, with gaining independence we had the opportunity to explore our self as a nation, to get our own pride, our own culture and identity.

Majorie Eaton

Well, I wasn't born under the British rule, so it would be hard to compare. But when I was younger, things were cheaper, the dollar was more stable ... $5.5 for US$1.

Jahsett James

Have you seen Jamaica lately? We are stuck in time. We are like Internet Explorer now that we are left to run ourselves

Michelle Jones

"Technically, no. In terms of sovereignty as a state, yes, but economically, no.

Think about a country like Cayman that is still under British rule, still British citizens having same rights. Look at the state of their economy, GDP per capita, a lot better than Jamaica."

Saleen Oliphant

"We are too complacent being independent. Mental slavery is killing our productivity and creative thinking. It’s my view that as a nation we place more emphasis on the ‘free’ yet we are still depending on other countries to invest, build, produce, and create opportunities of and for development in our independent country.

If we were still under British rule then a sense of industry and commerce would be propelled by each citizen's drive and will to be independent.

Janeen Hamm

No, we are not better off because poverty has increased. In terms of poverty, we are not.

Navado Denozie

No, we are worse off. The economy was much better under British rule.

Wainer Blair

No, we are not better off today because during the British rule we were not indebted to the International Monetary Fund.