Jamaica57 (Part One): Food ... satisfying palettes, bonding people

In recognition of Independence Day, The Gleaner presents #Jamaica57. In part one of our four-part pictorial series we take a quick look at Jamaican food.

It is not by chance that when persons speak about authentic Jamaican food they often make reference to their grandmothers.

It is because grandmothers are very important in passing on traditions which have kept many Jamaican recipes simmering.

#Jamaica57: Jamaican food is enjoyed worldwide. An authentic Jamaican cuisine is a combination of foods from different cultures. Each group of people who came to Jamaica, brought their own way of cooking, leaving their delectable contribution to the culinary heritage. pic.twitter.com/R4mhoR4B8n — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) August 6, 2019

The magic in the Jamaican cuisine comes from a mixture of the different techniques and flavours from different parts of the world.

Families have bonded over mannish water and curried goat and white rice or gathered around the domino table with tender jerked pork topped with homemade pepper sauce, a glass of lemonade or a bottle of beer.

The desserts such as the potato pudding or the blue draws are essential for the Sunday evening visits to the neighbours and the sweet treats such as the gizzada and coconut drops are staples at Jamaican events.

