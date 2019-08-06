Man allegedly held with gun at checkpoint arrested

A male passenger in a taxi was today arrested after allegedly being held by members of the security forces with an illegal gun at a checkpoint in the St Andrew South Police Division.

The Hunts Bay Police report that 11:15 a.m., the driver of a taxi was signalled to stop and he complied.

The police say the vehicle and its occupants were searched and a 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridges was taken from the waistband of a male passenger.

He was subsequently arrested.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.