Cable theft affects traffic lights at major four-way in Portmore

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists to approach the Municipal Boulevard/ Grange Lane/ Passagefort Drive intersection in Portmore, St Catherine with caution as the traffic signals at the location are currently out of operation.

NWA’s Senior Communications Officer, Ramona Lawson, says the lights have stopped working due to the theft of Jamaica Public Service twisted wire cables that feed power to the traffic signal cabinet.

Lawson explains that some 35 metres of the cabling were stolen and while the power company has responded to conduct an initial assessment, the wires may not be replaced immediately.

As such, she is reminding motorists that they should treat the affected intersection like a four-way stop and that no one has the right of way under the circumstances.

The agency points out that in recent times its traffic signal equipment at other locations in the parish have been affected by either theft or damage.

The NWA says it is currently procuring emergency works to replace a dislocated signal cabinet which operates the traffic lights at the Linstead Bypass/Church Road intersection.

A motor vehicle ploughed into the signal equipment last month rendering the lights inoperable.

