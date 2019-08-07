Gas prices to go down by $3.00 Thursday

Gas prices are to go down by $3.00 per litre Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.25 per litre while a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $141.06.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.97 per litre to sell for $132.08.

The price of Kerosene will move down by $2.51 to sell for $111.26.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.85 to sell for $39.48, while butane will go up by $1.88 to sell for $42.00 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

