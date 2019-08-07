'Incomprehensible and out of line'...Phillips reacts to Bunting's poll

Dr Peter Phillips' “OnePNP Campaign” has harshly criticised the poll put out by his opponent which indicates that Peter Bunting is leading in favourability as the ideal person to lead the party as well as to win a general election as party president.

“The polling data presented by the Rise United Campaign at a press conference today is garbled, incomprehensible and out of line with OnePNP’s polling data,” a spokesperson said in a statement today.

The Rise United-commissioned Don Anderson showed that 39 per cent of respondents believed Bunting is better suited to lead the party at this time compared to the 21 per cent in favour of Phillips.

The poll, conducted from July 20 to August 2 among 700 respondents, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 per cent.

“The data presentation was obviously designed to confuse the public but in particular, the party delegates, who are overwhelmingly in support of the President of the People’s National Party, Dr Peter Phillips,” said Campaign Chairman, Senator K.D. Knight Q.C.

“If the Bunting campaign wished to be taken seriously, it should immediately reveal all the relevant data in its poll,” charged Knight.

The campaign is warning delegates against taking Bunting’s poll seriously.

“The OnePNP campaign, whereas it acknowledges the right of Rise United to highlight numbers to make its own case, it is important that delegates be warned of the convenience of the results presented,” the spokesperson added.

Knight said that the campaign will release to the public details of its own poll findings by the end of the week.

He said the poll was conducted by pollster Bill Johnson between August 2 and 4, 2019 with a sample size of 1000 respondents with a plus or minus 3.5% error margin.

Bunting and Phillips will face off in a high-stakes leadership election on September 7.

FULL STATEMENT

The OnePNP Campaign says polling data presented by the Rise United Campaign at a press conference today is garbled, incomprehensible and out of line with OnePNP’s polling data.

Campaign Chairman, Senator K.D. Knight Q.C., said the data presentation was obviously designed to confuse the public but in particular, the Party delegates, who are overwhelmingly in support of the President of the People’s National Party, Dr Peter Phillips.

“In none of the answers provided to the questions did they account for 100% of the sample size, which gave the distinct impression that the numbers were being selectively presented. This data makes no sense without knowing the size of the undecided elements,” Senator Knight said.

It would also have been critical to know the representative sample in terms of supporters of the People National Party and the Jamaica Labour Party, the demographic makeup of sample size and the distribution of said size across population centre.

The OnePNP campaign said, whereas it acknowledges the right of Rise United to highlight numbers to make its own case, it is important that delegates be warned of the convenience of the results presented. OnePNP campaign rejected, in particular, the claim that the increase in PNP support by 12 percentage points over the past two months was entirely attributable to the work of the Bunting campaign. Senator Knight said any such claim had to be a farce, as comrades from both campaigns had been active in the field over the same period.

The Campaign Chairman said in order to eliminate the possibility of this confusion taking root, the OnePNP campaign would present details of its own poll findings by the end of the week. Noted pollster, Bill Johnson polled for the OnePNP campaign between August 2 and 4, 2019 with a sample size of 1000 respondents with a plus or minus 3.5% error margin.

The OnePNP campaign is releasing the findings of one of the poll questions; if the election were being held today and Peter Phillips was Party Leader of PNP and Opposition Leader, do you think you would probably vote for the JLP, definitely vote for the JLP, probably vote for the PNP, definitely vote for the PNP, or probably would not vote as things stand now?

* Holness 34

* Phillips 32

* Undecided 10

* Refused 2

* Not Voting 22

What if Peter Bunting were the leader of the PNP and Opposition Leader?

* Holness 36

* Bunting 27

* Undecided 12

* Refused 2

* Not Voting 23

OnePNP says with a sample size larger than 750 respondents, the Johnson poll will present a more accurate reading. At the same time OnePNP notes that both surveys have captured improved standings of the People’s National Party.

Senator Knight said if the Bunting campaign wished to be taken seriously, it should immediately reveal all the relevant data in its poll conducted between July 20 and August 2 of the 750 persons with a 3.5% margin of error.

