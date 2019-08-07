Kiwanis delivers smiles with toys

Kiwanis Division 23 East, under Lieutenant Governor Pamela Rodney White, has adopted the theme ‘Championing the cause for service, growth and persons living with disabilities’, which supports the Government’s commitment to increase accessibility and upliftment of persons with disabilities.

To raise awareness and build partnerships to advance the creation of inclusive space and opportunities for persons with disabilities, the Kiwanis clubs in Division 23 East were charged to create projects and seek opportunities that are beneficial to persons living with disabilities. This has led to several projects within the division over the 2018-2019 year.

In keeping with this theme, Rodney White said in a release that she was able to source more than 300 toys for persons living with disabilities from Basic Fun, Inc, a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative entertainment products for children, located in Florida, with the objective of using these toys for play to improve the skills of persons with disabilities.

Kiwanis, in collaboration with Food For The Poor offices in Jamaica and Florida, were able to ship the toys into the island.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE

According to the release, the toys provided by Basic Fun allow individuals with disabilities to interact with the world in a way that makes sense. They also help loved ones join in on the play and learn about these different viewpoints.

Nineteen Kiwanis clubs in Division 23 East participated, were placed in groups, and six institutions serving persons living with disabilities were assigned/identified – Mustard Seeds’ My Father’s House, Promise Learning Centre, Adonijah Group of Schools, Jamaica Association of Children with Learning Disabilities, Stimulation Plus, and Bethlehem Children’s Home.

The toys, valued at more than US$4,000, were sorted and ­distributed for donation to these institutions in June and July, 2019, resulting in 324 students with disabilities ranging from cerebral palsy, autism and learning disabilities, benefiting from the donations. The toys provided by Basic Fun were well needed and will help in the therapeutic process of these children with disabilities.