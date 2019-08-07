RADA putting wheels on farming

As the country grapples with an abundance of used tyres, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is helping residents of Trelawny to convert this waste material into gardens.

When The Gleaner visited the parish pavilion at Denbigh, the parish manager for RADA Trelawny shared that the agency is on a drive to clean up the parish while boosting agricultural output.

“The display is showing how we can reuse tyres, depicting the three ‘Rs’ of waste management, which is to reduce, reuse, and recycle. So we are showing how to put these used tyres to good use while using plastic as mulch and a potting medium. What the plastic does is to provide aeration for the rooting medium,” he explained.

“So we are showing farmers, housewives, and other patrons how they can use tyres that are thrown away to create something useful. You can utilise small spaces and have more productivity.”

For persons who engage in backyard gardening or who use their verandas, the tyres make a significant difference since they can be configured in a variety of ways to make colourful, attractive, and productive gardens for vegetables and herbs.

Christopher Serju