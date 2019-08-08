Kingsley Jair Harrison: From despair to business owner

Imagine being encouraged to leave your job to take up a new offer, simply because you’re so good at what you do, only to be fired two days after starting your new job because, you were told, “you were hired at the wrong time”.

Well, that is exactly what happened to Kingsley Jair Harrison of Ocho Rios.

Working at a computer store in this resort town meant a steady income for Harrison, and he was happy even though the salary was minimum wage. Over time, he ventured into social media with several impressive projects that caught the eyes of many online users.

Where it all started

One day, his talent was noticed by an executive at a leading Jamaican resort company, who, being totally impressed with Harrison’s skills, promptly offered him a job with the hotel chain.

“I was assured that I didn’t need to worry, so without a doubt, I resigned from my job,” Harrison related to The Gleaner. He journeyed from Ocho Rios to Montego Bay for the interview and was promptly hired.

“I took the offer and on the first day of my new job, I was super exhilarated. My body and mind were on high alert, like a child receiving a new gift. I was introduced to all the benefits the company had to offer in terms of monetary compensation. I felt like this was the place to be for an ambitious youth,” Harrison related.

But suddenly it all fell apart for the young man.

“After working for only two days I got a call stating that I no longer had a job. I asked why and they told me because they had employed me at the wrong time and I must return all their belongings immediately.”

It was a blow to the gut that left Harrison crushed. It took a while for him to get over it.

“This was a very depressing time in my life,” he admitted. “Not having a job was stressing because I knew I left my stable job in pursuit of a new passion that eventually failed me. My immediate family was really upset about the situation.”

Summoning his faith in God, Harrison said he tried hard to remain as calm as he could throughout this period. But it was tough for the young man, to the point of deceit.

“I was mentally affected to the point where I used to wear the company’s brand when I go out just for persons not to question my occupational status. It destroyed me even more when I had to lie about still working at the company.”

Months went by before he eventually started to believe things would become better. During this episode, he was leafing through a book where he had made some notes, long before, about starting his own business. It suddenly dawned on him that instead of feeling sorry for himself, this might be the ideal time to try and launch his own business, for which he had crafted the name Target Technologies.

This company, he had envisaged, would offer a wide range of services based on his skills, which include graphic design, social media management, photography, printing services, website development, drone services and videography.

Summoning his entrepreneurial spirit, Harrison decided that yes, I’m going for it.

“I got started right away with designing business cards and printing them. When I was cutting the business cards to start issuing them out a lady came to me and took one and asked me if it’s possible for me to videotape her sister’s wedding. Of course, I said yes, and from there I started to focus on building the brand Target Technologies from home until I achieved the goal of being able to afford an office space in Ocho Rios.”

Now, Target Technologies, located at Double V Plaza in Pineapple, Ocho Rios, is approaching two years in operation.

Harrison has moved on from his disappointment and is now focused on continuing to build his brand. Looking back, he believes it was a process he had to go through to reach where he is and where he is destined to go.

“I am forever grateful. Everything that happened was truly God’s plan,” he said.

Harrison said he really wanted to share his story with the hope it might inspire others who are going through a crisis in their life.

“I don’t want to impress, I want to inspire,” he said.

