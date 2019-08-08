Turbid conditions affecting water to sections of St Thomas

National Water Commission (NWC) customers in some sections of St Thomas are currently experiencing a disruption in their water supply as a result of high turbidity levels affecting operations at the Bath, Davis Mountain and​ Trinityville pumping stations.

The NWC says this has affected the communities of Bath, Mount Mansfield, Ginger Hall, Davis Mountain, Font Hill Somerset, Danvers Pen, Trinityville, Coley and Anglican Lane.

The agency is assuring that regular water supply will be restored as soon as conditions improved at the water sources.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.