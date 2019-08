Digital media coordinator at Wisynco, Mikhail Russell (left), receives handshakes of approval from entertainer Devin Di Dakta and his father, Anthony ‘Vin’ Clarke, on Emancipation Day, August 1, during WATA’s community donation of some 400 cases of 3L product to families in the community currently undergoing water restrictions due to drought. Devin, who is originally from the community, partnered with WATA (distributed by Wisynco) on the initiative.