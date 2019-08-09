623 new housing solutions for Portmore, St Catherine

Construction is to begin by December on 623 new houses under the Shooter’s Hill Housing Development project in Portmore, St Catherine at a cost of $7 billion.

This is being facilitated through a joint venture agreement between the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and Rite Solutions Development Company.

Under the public-private partnership, housing solutions, starting at $7.6 million, will be built on 157 acres of elevated land, primarily for low-and middle-income earners.

The development is in keeping with measures by the Government to address the deficit of approximately 20,000 housing solutions yearly.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who signed the agreement along with principals of HAJ and Right Solutions at Jamaica House on Thursday, said the costs of the units to be provided are “fairly reasonable,” especially for young professionals.

“I think these are very affordable. I can see the young nurse, the young policeman, the young university graduate immediately just waiting to get one of these (units).

“I want them to know, those persons who are leaving university, a year or two out of university, getting themselves settled, that the Government understands. We know what your ambitions are and we are putting in place the necessary programmes to allow you to achieve your goal of owning your own home,” he said.

Holness noted that the lowering of the interest rates to zero for National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors, who earn $15,000 or less per week, has increased demand for housing.

“We have made the market bigger and now we are…ensuring that we are actually putting solutions on the market,” he said.

The Shooter’s Hill Housing Development, which is to be done on a phased basis over a three-year period, will be a gated community featuring communal play areas, commercial space and a police post.

Phase one will have the lower priced solutions, while phase two will have solutions with higher prices and more upscale finishes.

With lot sizes ranging from 4,000 square feet to 6,500 square feet, the development will comprise 100 one-bedroom starter units at a cost of $7.6 million; 200 two-bedrooms, one bathroom for $11.5 million to $12.5 million; 220 two-bedrooms, two bathrooms ranging from $13.5 million to $14.5 million; and 103 three bedroom split-level units at $17.5 million.

There will be water storage on site, and each unit will have a solar water heater.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.