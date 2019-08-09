Customs brokers association concerned about permit delays

The Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association of Jamaica says it has serious concerns about “persistent delays” at the Trade Board Limited for the processing of permit applications.

According to the association, in some cases, applications have taken over a month to be processed.

It says the situation is totally unacceptable as it is crippling the transactional operations of its members on behalf of their customers.

Association President, Mitzie Gordon Burke-Green, says requests to the Trade Administrator to meet and discuss the problem have gone unanswered.

“We wrote to the Trade Administrator on July 23, 2018, outlining the issues and challenges associated with the interminable delays in transacting business with the Trade Board in order to fulfil our obligations to our clients. To date, our letter has not been acknowledged, and we have had no response from the Trade Administrator,” said Burke-Green in a statement.

“The delays are significant. It is taking in excess of a month in some instances just for the permit applications to be assigned to someone for processing when the standard turnaround time established by the Trade Board is 3 days”, she added.

“The Trade Board can and must do better. We need an immediate response from the Trade Board to our call for dialogue and solution,” she continued.

