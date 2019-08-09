Jamaican at the helm of CXC

Dr Wayne Wesley, a Jamaican, is the new registrar and chief executive officer of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), with effect from August 1, 2019.

Wesley was a former executive director of the Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/National training Agency (HEART Trust/NTA).

The new CXC registrar joined the organisation in June 2018 as director of operations, examinations. His professional experience spans industrial engineering, technical education, consultancies, strategic leadership, and executive management.

As a member of various boards, Wesley has given of his expertise to assist organisations in the field of education. These include the Council of University of Technology, Jamaica; the University Council of Jamaica; the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning; and international committees such as the Technical Committee of the International Labour Organization and the World Skills International Strategy Committee.

A Fulbright scholar, Wesley is a chartered manager and fellow of the Chartered Management Institute in the United Kingdom and a fellow of the American Society for Quality.

Wesley takes over from former registrar Glenroy Cumberbatch, who retired at the end of July. Cumberbatch joined CXC in 2007 in the role of pro-registrar, based in Jamaica, and was later appointed Registrar in 2014. He joined the organisation after three decades in various education roles, including serving as a local registrar for CXC during his time with the Ministry of Education in Barbados.