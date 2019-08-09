LASCO honours top performing PEP students

Focused on providing equal opportunities for all children to aspire towards and achieve greatness, LASCO Curves recognised seven accomplished young ladies from schools across the island for their outstanding achievement in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

The special ceremony, held on July 30 at LASCO Distributors Limited in White Marl, St Catherine, paid homage to the dedication and hard work of the young scholars. Curves, LASCO’s line of sanitary napkins, awarded seven scholarships for each student to enter grade seven, which amounted to $350,000 this year.

The scholarship recipients included Ashiekie Hamilton, St Peter Claver Primary; Merisha Miller, St Catherine Primary; Abrianna Greaves, Servite Primary; Tyrecia Lattibeaudiere, Barracks Road Primary; Jada Minott, McIntosh Memorial; Tonice Davis, Lyssons Primary; and Tashi Coombs of Jessie Ripoll Primary.

“I am very excited to start my new journey with this scholarship. LASCO’s assistance is a good example for me on the importance of helping others. My dream is to one day become a lawyer and help those who need it most,” stated scholarship recipient Ashiekie Hamilton.

The awardees were chosen from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s six regions and also featured a special award for a top-performing female child of a LASCO employee.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

“We look forward to brightening the path to tomorrow for our nation’s children. Each cohort inspires us to keep advocating for our young girls, so that their academic path to living their dreams is made a little easier. LASCO is ­passionate about providing our youth with equal opportunities for success,” explained Renee Rose, brand manager for LASCO Curves.

For the last six years, LASCO has worked alongside inspiration leaders across the various disciplines, including health, youth advocacy and social reform, to encourage girls to be the woman they dream of becoming.

Kereen Reid-Clarke, community relations education officer at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, commended LASCO for their commitment to the academic success of Jamaica’s young scholars.

“We are quite proud of LASCO. Their unwavering support over the years for our students, whether at the infant, primary or tertiary level, is a testament to LASCO’s belief in education as the vehicle to making Jamaica a better place. As educators, we understand the financial challenges some parents and guardians face, and their ­support will go a long way,” Reid-Clarke said.